GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A teenage girl is missing from Greenbrier County, West Virginia and is believed to be with a convicted sexual predator.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance in locating Nicole Hall, a 14-year-old female who is believed to be with Christopher Rider, a 27-year-old-male and Charles Krafft, a 21-year-old male.

Hall is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 104 lbs and is described as having brown eyes and blonde hair.

Christopher Rider is a parole absconder and convicted sex offender in the State of West Virginia.

Rider is believed to be armed and dangerous. This information leads law enforcement to believe that Hall may be in danger.

Arrest warrants have been obtained for Rider.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of these individuals or the type of vehicle they may be traveling in, you can contact Sgt. Gary Workman of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department by contacting the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911.

If you come into contact with these individuals please contact your local law enforcement agency and do not attempt to approach or apprehend these subjects.

They are believed to be traveling either to California or Florida in a silver sedan.

West Virginia State Police is investigating.