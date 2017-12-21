Amtrak train collides with flatbed trailer in Florida

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – A train collided with a flatbed-trailer in Auburndale in unincorporated Polk County Thursday afternoon.

Polk County Fire Rescue and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene near Recker Highway just before 3 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

An Amtrak train traveling east struck the trailer portion of a semi that had just crossed over the tracks that cross Recker Highway near Derby Avenue. The train dragged the trailer a short distance before coming to a complete stop, investigators said.

Crews are working to detach the trailer from the semi, to pull the trailer out of the way, to open up the tracks again for travel.

Recker Highway in the area of Derby Avenue is shut down at this time until the trailer can be removed from the tracks.