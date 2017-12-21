VIDEO: Armed man robs Concord Goodwill store

CONCORD (KRON) — Police are looking for an armed suspect who robbed a Goodwill store in Concord.

It is the season of giving donations to organizations that specialize in helping those less fortunate.

Goodwill Industries has been around since 1919 receiving donations and serving communities in the East Bay.

But police tell KRON4 they are looking for someone who went to the thrift store to take and not give.

When the Goodwill store closed for the night on Wednesday, unbeknownst to store employees, there was someone still inside, and he wasn’t there to make a donation.

“He produced a handgun and demanded money from the two employees inside the back office,” Concord police Cpl. Summer Galer said.

Concord police investigators say the robber took the store’s cash, and then exited through the rear of the store and was last seen running away.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man, about 40 to 50 years old, between 5 feet 6 and 5 feet 8 inches tall, and with a thin build.

“He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt under a black jacket, with a black hat, and he had a dark-colored bandana covering his face at the time,” Cpl. Galer said.

The Goodwill store is located in the 1600 block of Willow Pass Road.

“I donated some clothes and old guitar that is still working that maybe somebody can use this coming Christmas,” Felipe Roxas said.

This time of year, Roxas makes Goodwill donations to help those less fortunate.

He says he can’t believe someone would rob a place like this.

“Oh man, that is really sad because you’re donating something here for people that they really can afford to buy, and it is sad that people are doing that,” Roxas said.

Robbing a Goodwill store at gunpoint is a new one for Concord police as well.

“I haven’t seen it before, and it is not something that has been going on, so it is definitely something new for our police department,” Cpl. Galer said.

Investigators are checking surveillance cameras in-and-around the Goodwill store for any possible leads.