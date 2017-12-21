VIDEO: Candlelight vigil in Chinatown honors late San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee

By Published: Updated:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A candlelight vigil is being held in Chinatown on Thursday night to honor the late San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee.

Lee died of a heart attack on Dec. 12 while at a San Francisco Safeway with his wife.

City officials and community members will attend the vigil, which starts at 5 p.m. It will be held at Portsmouth Square, located at 733 Kearny St.

Acting Mayor London Breed is expected to attend.

The vigil will be hosted by the Asian Pacific Islander Council and the Community Tenants Association.

More on the event: https://www.facebook.com/events/156725668431232/

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s