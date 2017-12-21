SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A candlelight vigil is being held in Chinatown on Thursday night to honor the late San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee.
Lee died of a heart attack on Dec. 12 while at a San Francisco Safeway with his wife.
City officials and community members will attend the vigil, which starts at 5 p.m. It will be held at Portsmouth Square, located at 733 Kearny St.
Acting Mayor London Breed is expected to attend.
The vigil will be hosted by the Asian Pacific Islander Council and the Community Tenants Association.
More on the event: https://www.facebook.com/events/156725668431232/
