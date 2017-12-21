MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

MILPITAS (KRON) — KRON4 has obtained new video on Thursday night of customers running frantically away from a fire inside a Milpitas Walmart.

The viewer who shot this video says this happened at the Walmart in Milpitas around 8:30 p.m. in the toy section.

The viewer also tells KRON4 the store was evacuated. Right now, we don’t know what started the fire.

KRON4 has a call into the fire department. We’ve called the Walmart store also but no answer there.

It happened in front of a lot of people holiday shopping. You can hear them scream in the video.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

KRON4 will bring any updates as soon as we get more information.

