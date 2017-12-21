CONCORD (KRON) — A Concord teacher is accused of having sex with a developmentally disabled adult student, police said.

Police got a report on Dec. 7 about a teacher at Loma Vista Adult Center who allegedly had sex with the student. He or she was enrolled in the Bridge Program, which helps students develop independent living skills, academics, and more.

The suspect is 55-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, a teacher in the program offered through the Mt. Diablo Unified School District.

“The Concord Police Special Victims Unit led the investigation and determined the adult student had an intellectual development level of a young teenager and therefore, is considered a dependent adult,” police said in a press release. “According to California Penal Code 261, it is illegal to have sex with a person who is incapable of consent due to a mental or developmental disability. Based on the facts discovered during the course of the investigation, the school district was notified and the teacher was immediately placed on an administrative leave of absence.”

Gonzalez was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on $2 million bail.

