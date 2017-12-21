Escaped inmate with skull face tattoo captured in Stockton

STOCKTON (KRON) — Stockton police say an inmate with a skull tattooed on his face who escaped last month was captured Thursday.

Authorities received a tip at 10:33 a.m. that 27-year-old Corey Hughes was at a residence in the 9000 block of Don Avenue, police said.

Officers arrived and set up a perimeter around the home.

They knocked on the door but no one answered, so they sent a Stockton Police K9 into the residence, police said.

Officers were then able to take Hughes into custody.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being booked into the San Joaquin County Jail, according to police.

Hughes escaped from a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office work crew in Stockton on November 27.

He was serving time on a weapons charge and was due to be released in February.