Fast-moving brush fire threatens homes in Riverside

RIVERSIDE (KRON) — Crews are battling a fast-moving brush fire that is threatening homes in Riverside Thursday afternoon.
The fire broke out near Mission Inn Avenue and Redwood Drive near the bottom of the Santa Ana River, according to Cal Fire.
Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for residents on Indian Hill, Glenwood, Miramonte, Loring and Mt. Rubidioux Drive.
An evacuation center is located at Dales Senior Center at 3936 Chestnut Street, officials said.
Officials said no structures have been destroyed in the blaze but some have been damaged.
