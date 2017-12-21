Fast-moving brush fire threatens homes in Riverside

By Published: Updated:

RIVERSIDE (KRON) — Crews are battling a fast-moving brush fire that is threatening homes in Riverside Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out near Mission Inn Avenue and Redwood Drive near the bottom of the Santa Ana River, according to Cal Fire.

Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for residents on Indian Hill, Glenwood, Miramonte, Loring and Mt. Rubidioux Drive.

An evacuation center is located at Dales Senior Center at 3936 Chestnut Street, officials said.

Officials said no structures have been destroyed in the blaze but some have been damaged.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s