Fast-moving brush fire threatens homes in Riverside

RIVERSIDE (KRON) — Crews are battling a fast-moving brush fire that is threatening homes in Riverside Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out near Mission Inn Avenue and Redwood Drive near the bottom of the Santa Ana River, according to Cal Fire.

Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for residents on Indian Hill, Glenwood, Miramonte, Loring and Mt. Rubidioux Drive.

An evacuation center is located at Dales Senior Center at 3936 Chestnut Street, officials said.

Officials said no structures have been destroyed in the blaze but some have been damaged.

CAL FIRE is assisting @rivcafire with a wildfire at Mission Inn Ave. and Redwood Dr., City of Riverside (Riverside County). pic.twitter.com/ANrabuH6l5 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) December 21, 2017

Fire at the Santa Ana Riverbottom near Mission Inn Avenue. Mandatory evacuations are in place. Locations announced shortly. The evacuation center is Dale Senior Center, 3936 Chestnut St. — Riverside Fire (@rivcafire) December 21, 2017

Update on Riverbottom Incident:

Approx 50 acres of vegetation between Indian Hill Drive & Santa Ana River Trail bike path have been affected. No structures have been lost.

Mandatory evacuations still in place. Local schools have kept students inside due to air quality. pic.twitter.com/BU8yJuVbab — Riverside Fire (@rivcafire) December 21, 2017

