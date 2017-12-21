Freeze warning issued as Bay Area braces for coldest night of season so far

(KRON) — Thursday night will be one of the coldest nights of the season so far in the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS has issued freeze warnings and frost advisories for most of the Bay Area as temperatures are expected to fall to or below freezing.

Somes areas could even dip into the 20s.

The coldest temperatures will occur in the southern Salinas Valley and North Bay Valleys.

While San Francisco is not included in any warnings, residents are still encouraged to take necessary actions for the cold weather.

Remember to provide warm shelter for pets and elderly, protect cold-sensitive plants and wrap exposed pipes.

