Freeze warning issued as Bay Area braces for coldest night of season so far

(KRON) — Thursday night will be one of the coldest nights of the season so far in the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS has issued freeze warnings and frost advisories for most of the Bay Area as temperatures are expected to fall to or below freezing.

Somes areas could even dip into the 20s.

The coldest temperatures will occur in the southern Salinas Valley and North Bay Valleys.

While San Francisco is not included in any warnings, residents are still encouraged to take necessary actions for the cold weather.

Remember to provide warm shelter for pets and elderly, protect cold-sensitive plants and wrap exposed pipes.

NEW: Frost Advisory added to the San Mateo, Marin, and Sonoma Coasts. While San Francisco is NOT included in any frost/freeze products, residents are still encouraged to take necessary actions for the cold weather. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/lrD4YHEb2A — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 21, 2017

Another very cold night is in store for the region with Freeze Warnings up for many locations. Temps will fall to / below freezing on what could be for many the coldest morning of the season so far. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/b6MTHz2ZUV — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 21, 2017

Colder temperatures are likely Thursday night into Friday. Most of our region is under a freeze warning due to low in the 20s to lower 30s expected. #cawx #brrr pic.twitter.com/fmQd7cWVTl — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 21, 2017