Las Vegas man burned after cooking “weed butter”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)- A man was transported with burn injuries after he was found cooking “weed butter.” Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to reports of an explosion Tuesday night near N. Jones and W. Lake Mead Blvd. The fire was originally reported as a possible grease fire.

Crews arrived on scene and were told the fire was out. A man was sitting in front of the building that was burned, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue. Firefighters entered the apartment where they found no fire, but slight smoke. Officials say there was a sign of a fire on the stove top and a microwave above the stove. Firefighters followed burned spots on the ground outside, which led to a parking lot.

Firefighters found a round object on the ground, which was thought to be a pipe bomb. Investigators later determined it was a device used to produce what is known as “weed butter.”

Weed butter is made in a process that involves using heat for cooking to extract the oily substance found on the marijuana plant known as Tetrahydrocannabinol or THC. It can be cooked and mixed with butter to be used in food. Officials say the explosion reported was similar to a match being thrown into a propane grill that didn’t ignite the first couple of tries.

The man was transported to UMC Trauma with 18% burns, mostly to his arm. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says the man was being shown how to make the weed butter by his father when the accident happened. Narcotic detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the incident.

The victim is expected to remain in the hospital for at least a week, receiving treatment for his burns.