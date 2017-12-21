Legendary sportscaster Dick Enberg dies at age 82

SAN DIEGO (AP/KRON) — Legendary sportscaster Dick Enberg has died at age 82, his daughter Nicole confirms to The Associated Press.

Enberg recently was the play-by-play man for the San Diego Padres.

He retired after the 2016 season.

