Legendary sportscaster Dick Enberg dies at age 82

SAN DIEGO (AP/KRON) — Legendary sportscaster Dick Enberg has died at age 82, his daughter Nicole confirms to The Associated Press.
Enberg recently was the play-by-play man for the San Diego Padres.
He retired after the 2016 season.
