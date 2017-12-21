Legendary sportscaster Dick Enberg dies at age 82

Dick Enberg, a San Diego Padres broadcaster, holds up a microphone trophy presented to him for his retirement, prior to the Padres’ final baseball home game of the season, against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
SAN DIEGO (AP/KRON) — Legendary sportscaster Dick Enberg has died at age 82, his daughter Nicole confirms to The Associated Press.

Enberg recently was the play-by-play man for the San Diego Padres.

He retired after the 2016 season.

