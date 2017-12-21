MILPITAS (KRON) — Milpitas police have arrested an accused serial arsonist on Thursday.

Police say 26-year-old Jeffrey Navarro Reyes set 14 fires in the San Jose-Milpitas area.

Reyes was taken into custody on Wednesday. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for three counts of arson.

Police say Reyes set 12 fires on Highway 680 between Hostetter Road and Montague Expressway on Dec. 9.

Here is the full statement from police:

On Saturday, October 14, 2017 at approximately 2:37 A.M., Milpitas Firefighters responded to a structure fire at 1316 S Main St., Milpitas. The building was completely destroyed and had to be demolished to guarantee public safety. On Friday, December 8, 2017 at approximately 4:38 P.M., Milpitas Firefighters responded to a brush fire that had spread into a 50-foot palm tree, on the parcel that formally contained Johnsville Mobile Home Park, 1504 S Main St., Milpitas. The Milpitas Fire Departments, Office of the Fire Marshal was tasked with investigating the cause of these fires. After a thorough investigation, including over 18 hours at these fire scenes, the department’s Chief Fire Enforcement Officer arrested Reyes on December 20, 2017 for willfully and maliciously starting both of these fires. Additionally, this investigation determined that Reyes was responsible for setting 12 separate fires on Highway 680 between Hostetter Rd and Montague Expressway on December 9, 2017. Reyes was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for three counts of Arson. Milpitas Investigators worked with Investigators from the California Highway Patrol and San Jose Fire Department’s Arson Unit in investigating the Highway 680 arson incidents. f you have information regarding these or other fires, please call Milpitas’ Chief Fire Enforcement Officer Eric Emmanuele at (408) 586-3383