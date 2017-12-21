Rob Black’s Winners and Losers: Electric cars, iPhone X, Amazon top charts in 2017

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, our financial expert Rob Black and KRON4’s James Fletcher talk about some of the top headlines in business in 2017.

More electric cars made their debuts this year. Not just Elon Musk’s Tesla, electric vehicles went from science experiments to the object of automaker infatuation.

The past year was good for Apple’s iPhone — from its tenth anniversary, three new models being announced in September and the iPhone X’s big release in November.

A dam broke in 2017 following accusations that Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein harassed and assaulted dozens of women. Those allegations led to fuel the #MeToo movement.

And Amazon’s empire continues to march on.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s