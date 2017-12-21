San Jose’s Sacred Heart steps up for families in need this Christmas



SAN JOSE (KRON)–Christmas is just days away and one community organization in San Jose wants to make sure every child has something to open.

Sacred Heart Community Service is passing out toys to thousands of children in need for the holiday.

Children and teens can choose any two items and a stocking stuffer. The organization says their short 4,000 toys. They want to make sure there are enough toys to be distributed to throughout Thursday and Friday.

Those who wish to donate can drop-off toys at 1381 South First St. You can also donate here.