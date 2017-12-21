SAN JOSE (KRON) — A thief broke into a USPS mail truck in San Jose last week, according to a post office spokesman.

The truck was parked on Deland Avenue on Dec. 13, United States Postal Inspector Jeff Finch said. The thief broke into it from the back.

No letters were taken, but four plastic bins were stolen with small packages in them.

The packages were addressed to Nevia Street, Concord Street, and Kingman Street.

A letter was sent out to victims to notify them. If you live on those streets and are expecting mail, you are asked to call postal dispatch at 877-876-2455.

The post office is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.