BERKELEY (KRON) — Package thefts are on the rise as we get closer to Christmas, as viewers, and the authorities have been sending KRON4 video of the porch pirates in action.

Most of the crimes are happening in the middle of the day, shortly after a package is dropped off at the front door.

And it is happening all over the Bay Area.

Unfortunately, most times, the criminals get away. But on Thursday, Hayward police arrested a pair of suspects after using a decoy package and then tracking it down.

Now, we have new video of two package thieves in action.

There are a bunch of people in the Bay Area trying to ruin Christmas for people. And KRON4 has new video of two different crooks in Berkeley, targeting the same apartment complex on the same day.

In the video, a man and woman appeared to be stalking the building on Fulton Street near Channing Way.

They both wait until a resident leaves the building, and before the door closes and locks, they grab it, slide in, and access the mail area.

In the video, the woman steals a package, and the man appears to take mail. Both criminals got away and have not been caught.

This happened in the middle of the day two weeks ago.

Berkeley police say they’re seeing what’s become an annual spike in package theft around this time of year.

You may call it the Amazon effect–so many people are getting packages delivered instead of hitting up brick-and-mortar stores.

if you recognize these people, Berkeley police would like to hear from you.

