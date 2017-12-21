FAIRFIELD (KRON) — A football player at City College of San Francisco announced Wednesday that he accepted a football scholarship to the University of Tennessee.

The young man says his inspiration is his mom who has been in and out of the hospital for most of his life.

“People would tell you, you’re not gonna make it,” Jordan Allen told KRON4’s J.R. Stone. “I’ve heard my whole life you’re not that good, you’re not gonna make it, you’re stupid, but I always believed in myself.”

And right now, the 19-year-old’s haters are nowhere to be found.

Allen is a defensive end at City College of San Francisco and he’s attracted the attention of major college football programs across the county this year.

But football isn’t his only focus.

His mother has been in and out of the hospital for most of his life due to kidney failure which led to an eventual kidney transplant.

“If she can go to work for 8 years on dialysis everyday nonstop then I can go to practice and go to class and get what I have to get done,” Allen said.

And he has gotten things done.

Allen who was once at UC Davis wanted more and believed he could do better, so he left UC Davis and took extra courses at City College while playing football.

His hard work led to recruiting trips to Tennessee, Colorado, TCU, Michigan State, and Arizona State.

Due to a recent surgery, his mother missed one of the trips but was able to go on the other four, which is something that has been a motivation as she battles new health issues with her colon.

“He feels like he’s paying me back because I get all these fancy steak and lobster dinners and airfare and hotels and big bathtubs I think that’s the best part for him,” his mom told KRON4.

Wednesday night dozens showed up in Allen’s hometown of Fairfield to see what school he will be attending next semester.

“I just picked what I thought was the best opportunity and the best platform,” Allen said. “I’ll be playing at…the University of Tennessee.”

The crowd responded with cheers.

An example that hard work does pay off, even in tough situations.

“The big thing was is playing the game I love in front of 102,000 of the most loyal fans, you can’t beat it.”