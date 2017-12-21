VIDEO: Dolphin high-fives fisherman off Tampa Bay waters

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Three dolphins were very excited to see a friendly fisherman out in the Tampa Bay waters.

Ted Stefan was out on a friend’s boat fishing for gag grouper about 40 miles off of Clearwater. But fish weren’t the only thing Ted and his buddies came across on their adventure.

While the boat bobbled along the water’s surface, a pod of dolphins appeared looking to have some fun.

If you watch the video closely you can see Ted reach into the water, and one of the dolphins hits him with a high-five. AMAZING!

Ted said he has seen dolphins swimming near boats before, but he’s never experienced something like this.

“It definitely was a cool experience to share with these unbelievably intelligent dolphins,” Ted said.

The playful trio continued to follow the boat, swimming all around for a little while longer.

Then, the crew stumbled upon this beautiful white rainbow towards the end of their journey. Ted said it was the first one he had ever seen.

It was quite a day out in the Gulf for the local fishermen.