MODESTO (KRON) — This Christmas, a Northern California mother is getting the gift of life.

KRON4 told you about Dorilyn Harrison one year ago after we spotted a vehicle driving around the Bay Area with a sign pleading for a kidney.

But on Thursday, it appears her desperate search is over.

KRON4’s Ali Reid met with the woman who stepped forward.

