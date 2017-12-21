SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There were long lines at Bay Area airports on Thursday as holiday travelers tried to get out of town.

San Francisco airport says Thursday is its busiest travel day of the holiday season.

That’s where KRON4’s Charles Clifford was at on Thursday night, checking on the travel crunch.

