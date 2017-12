MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4 got a look inside Amazon’s new Prime Now warehouse hub in San Francisco that serves as the home base for their 2-hour delivery service.

On Thursday, KRON4’s Gabe Slate got a tour of the facility.

He finds out if procrastinators are using this service for last-minute holiday gifts.

Watch the above to see Gabe’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES