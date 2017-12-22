2-alarm fire displaces 14 elderly people at San Jose assisted living facility

By Published:

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A 2-alarm fire displaced 16 people at a San Jose assisted living facility on Friday afternoon, firefighters said.

The fire broke out in the 1400 block of Karl Street at around 1:30 p.m. Sixteen people were displaced, including two live-in staff members.

Fourteen of the 16 displaced are elderly, firefighters said. The second floor is completely destroyed, and the first floor has water and smoke damage.

The fire was under control 20 minutes later.

The fire was put out completely at 4 p.m.

