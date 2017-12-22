California to extradite escaped Hawaii psychiatric patient

HONOLULU (AP) — A man who escaped from a Hawaii psychiatric hospital and flew to California will be sent back to the islands.
The Hawaii attorney general’s office said Friday the state of California issued a warrant authorizing Randall Saito’s extradition.
The attorney general’s office says it’s arranged with the U.S. Marshal’s Service to have Saito return on a non-commercial flight.
San Joaquin County Judge Michael Mulvihill scheduled a Jan. 5 hearing to discuss the extradition.
Saito has been a Hawaii State Hospital patient for nearly four decades since being found not guilty by reason of insanity of a woman’s murder.
He walked out of the hospital on Nov. 12 and took a taxi to the airport. Police arrested him in the central California city of Stockton three days later.
- 22 ‘JOHNS’ ARRESTED IN SOUTH BAY HUMAN TRAFFICKING BUST
- POLICE ARREST ACCUSED SOUTH BAY SERIAL ARSONIST
- ESCAPED INMATE WITH SKULL FACE TATTOO CAPTURED IN STOCKTON
- APPLE ADMITS TO SLOWING DOWN OLDER IPHONES
- VOLUNTEER AT BOARDING KENNEL MAULED TO DEATH BY DOG
- MODEL FACES 2ND LEG AMPUTATION DUE TO TOXIC SHOCK SYNDROME