California to extradite escaped Hawaii psychiatric patient

This undated photo provided by the Maui Police Department shows Randall Toshio Saito. Hawaii authorities are searching for Saito, who was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity, after he escaped from Hawaii State Hospital in Honolulu on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, and flew to Maui. (Maui Police Department via AP)

 

HONOLULU (AP) — A man who escaped from a Hawaii psychiatric hospital and flew to California will be sent back to the islands.

The Hawaii attorney general’s office said Friday the state of California issued a warrant authorizing Randall Saito’s extradition.

The attorney general’s office says it’s arranged with the U.S. Marshal’s Service to have Saito return on a non-commercial flight.

San Joaquin County Judge Michael Mulvihill scheduled a Jan. 5 hearing to discuss the extradition.

Saito has been a Hawaii State Hospital patient for nearly four decades since being found not guilty by reason of insanity of a woman’s murder.

He walked out of the hospital on Nov. 12 and took a taxi to the airport. Police arrested him in the central California city of Stockton three days later.

