Elderly couple hospitalized after Hayward house fire

HAYWARD (KRON) — An elderly couple is in the hospital after a house fire in Hayward early Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 2:18 a.m. at a home in the 500 block of Minerva Dr., according to Hayward Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the home, officials said.

The two elderly victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Their adult daughter was able to get out of the house safely with no injuries.

Officials believe the fire started in the back of the home near the kitchen, but the cause is still under investigation.

No further details are available at this time.

