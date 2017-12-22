Fire Official: String of Antioch fires likely arson

ANTIOCH (KRON) — Fire officials are investigating a string of fires Thursday night in Antioch as arson.

Just before 10:00 p.m., the fire department received reports of a structure fire, according to Robert Marshall of Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

While on their way to this fire, firefighters got reports of several more fires all within a few blocks of the same area of A and Midill streets.

There were three homes on fire on Midill St., Marshall said.

Two out buildings were also burning in the same area.

A commercial building was on fire at the same time on A St.

All structures were “well involved” in flames upon the arrival of firefighters.

“We do believe all the fires are likely set fires so we are investigating them as arsons,” Marshall said.

One structure was completely destroyed and two others were “heavily damaged.”

The rest were “moderately to severely damaged,” Marshall said.

All of the fires are out or under control, officials said on Twitter.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are still on scene of the various fire locations.

