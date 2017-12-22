WINDSOR, Colo. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a worker was injured in a fire at an oil site in northern Colorado.
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office says the fire was reported near Windsor on Friday night, and the worker was taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.
The scene has been turned over to the Windsor fire department. No other information was released.
- 22 ‘JOHNS’ ARRESTED IN SOUTH BAY HUMAN TRAFFICKING BUST
- POLICE ARREST ACCUSED SOUTH BAY SERIAL ARSONIST
- ESCAPED INMATE WITH SKULL FACE TATTOO CAPTURED IN STOCKTON
- APPLE ADMITS TO SLOWING DOWN OLDER IPHONES
- VOLUNTEER AT BOARDING KENNEL MAULED TO DEATH BY DOG
- MODEL FACES 2ND LEG AMPUTATION DUE TO TOXIC SHOCK SYNDROME