Worker injured in massive fire, explosion at oil site in northern Colorado

WINDSOR, Colo. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a worker was injured in a fire at an oil site in northern Colorado.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office says the fire was reported near Windsor on Friday night, and the worker was taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The scene has been turned over to the Windsor fire department. No other information was released.

