Man arrested for 33 sex crimes with 2 minors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon man was arrested and charged for 33 different sex-crime crimes in relation to 2 minors, Gresham Police said.

Travis Dick, 23, met the girls in the Gresham community and furthered his relationship with them through social media, police said.

Police said he wasn’t related to either victim.

Dick will be in court tomorrow.

Gresham Police believe there could be more victims and they said they want to talk to anyone else who may have had inappropriate contact with him.

They can call Detective Turnage at 503.618.3136.

Here are the full charges Dick was booked on:

11 counts of sexual abuse in the first degree

eight counts of sodomy in the second degree

six counts of rape in the second degree

two counts of unlawful penetration in the second degree

five counts of sexual abuse in the third degree

one count of rape in the third degree

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES