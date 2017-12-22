Man sexually assaults woman jogging in Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) — Police are looking for the suspect who they say sexually assaulted a woman who was jogging in Berkeley.
Surveillance cameras captured a picture of the man as he fled the area.
He is described only as a Hispanic man in his 30s.
He was wearing a baseball cap and blue pants.
The assault happened Dec. 10 near the Berkeley Bowl grocery store.
Officers say a woman was jogging around 9 a.m. when they say he attacked and sexually assaulted her on a sidewalk.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the police.
Here is the full statement from police:
On December 10, 2017 at approximately 8:57am, the victim was jogging on the sidewalk on 9th Street near the intersection with Heinz Avenue when she was approached from behind by a Hispanic male adult, 30s, who was wearing a baseball cap and blue pants. The suspect grabbed the victim’s buttocks. A surveillance camera in the area captured imagery of the suspect as he fled the area.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect or may have been a witness to the crime is asked to call the Berkeley Police Special Victims Unit at (510) 981-5715.
