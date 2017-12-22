Medical emergency prompts delays at San Francisco BART stations

By Published: Updated:
SAN FRANCISCO - JULY 05: A commuter looks on as a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train pulls into a station July 5, 2005 in San Francisco, California. With a strike deadline looming at the end of the day, BART management and union representatives are feverishly trying to hammer out a contract that would keep BART trains running and avoid potential gridlock on the roadways as over 300,000 regular BART commuters take to the highways if the system shuts down. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There is at least a 10 minute delay at all San Francisco BART stations Friday morning due to an earlier medical emergency.

Around 5:30 a.m. BART officials tweeted that a medical emergency at Civic Center Station was beginning to cause delays.

By 5:40 a.m. officials reported delays of 20 minutes.

Delays are now down to ten minutes.

This affects riders commuting from San Francisco in the San Francisco Airport, Milbrae, and East Bay directions.

No details about the emergency itself were released.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s