Medical emergency prompts delays at San Francisco BART stations

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There is at least a 10 minute delay at all San Francisco BART stations Friday morning due to an earlier medical emergency.

Around 5:30 a.m. BART officials tweeted that a medical emergency at Civic Center Station was beginning to cause delays.

By 5:40 a.m. officials reported delays of 20 minutes.

Delays are now down to ten minutes.

This affects riders commuting from San Francisco in the San Francisco Airport, Milbrae, and East Bay directions.

No details about the emergency itself were released.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

