Police: San Jose man agreed to meet undercover officer for sex, cop posed as 14-year-old girl

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A 33-year-old San Jose man sent a sex image to an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl, police said.

Joe Nanez was arrested for sending harmful matter to a minor and attempting to meet a minor to commit lewd acts, police said. Nanez is accused of sending the images to an undercover cop posing as a 14-year-old girl.

On Tuesday, police say the 33-year-old agreed to meet the undercover officer in San Jose. Nanez was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

Police have a released a video sharing tips on how to discuss using social media safely with your children.

