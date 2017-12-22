SAN JOSE (KRON) — A 33-year-old San Jose man sent a sex image to an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl, police said.
Joe Nanez was arrested for sending harmful matter to a minor and attempting to meet a minor to commit lewd acts, police said. Nanez is accused of sending the images to an undercover cop posing as a 14-year-old girl.
On Tuesday, police say the 33-year-old agreed to meet the undercover officer in San Jose. Nanez was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.
Police have a released a video sharing tips on how to discuss using social media safely with your children.
