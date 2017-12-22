MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

MORGAN HILL (KRON) — A Morgan Hill home is getting into the spirit of the holidays with a spectacular Christmas display.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe found a home that went above and beyond on Oak Glen Avenue.

The display took two-and-a-half weeks to make.

Rob tweeted a video of the Winter Wonderland on Friday morning.

If you’re in the #MorganHill area, check out this spectacular Christmas light display on Oak Glen Ave. Two and a half weeks in the making🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/ex7b1FUXgY — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) December 22, 2017

It’s almost like a mini version of Christmas in the Park in downtown San Jose.

