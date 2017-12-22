Thomas Fire in Southern California now largest in state history at 273,400 acres

By Published:
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, flames from a back firing operation underway rise behind a home off Ladera Lane near Bella Vista Drive in Santa Barbara, Calif. Crews battling Southern California’s enormous wildfire are struggling to widen and extend firebreaks before the return of winds Wednesday evening, Dec. 20, 2017, that could once again drive the flames out of control. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP, File)

 

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — The huge wildfire that burned hundreds of homes in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties is now the largest in California’s recorded history.

State fire officials said Friday that the Thomas fire has scorched 273,400 acres, or about 427 square miles of coastal foothills and national forest.

That was 154 acres larger than the 2003 Cedar fire in San Diego that killed 15 people.

In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, firefighters follow a hose line while walking rugged and scorched terrain below E. Camino Cielo near Gibraltar Road in Santa Barbara, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Officials estimate that the fire will grow to become the biggest in California history before full containment, expected by Jan. 7. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)
In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, firefighters follow a hose line while walking rugged and scorched terrain below E. Camino Cielo near Gibraltar Road in Santa Barbara, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Officials estimate that the fire will grow to become the biggest in California history before full containment, expected by Jan. 7. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)

Thousands of firefighters and fleets of aircraft have been battling the blaze since Dec. 4. A firefighter and a woman fleeing the blaze died.

Days of unrelenting hot, gusty winds drive it through Ventura neighborhoods, incinerating entire blocks, and threatened the wealthy enclave of Montecito.

By Friday, however, humidity was higher, temperatures were cooler and the fire threat to homes in many areas eased. The fire continued to move slowly through forest but the blaze is 65 percent contained.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s