Union City police get tip about big illegal sideshow in FoodMaxx parking lot tonight

By and Published:

 

UNION CITY (KRON) — Union City police are preparing for another huge sideshow on Friday.

This comes after more than 1,000 people gathered at a sideshow in Union City last weekend.

It happened in the FoodMaxx parking lot on Industrial Parkway.

Police say they have information that there could be another sideshow in the same parking lot on Friday night.

Officers are working with the property owner to try to prevent it.

Extra security officers will be on the scene, and they plan to close off portions of the parking lot.

Patrol officers will also be monitoring other areas of the city for sideshow activity.

