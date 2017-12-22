VIDEO: Danville’s Blackhawk Museum gives back to community

DANVILLE (KRON) — This season, your family can capture the spirit of the holidays and mix in a little art and history at the same time at the Blackhawk Museum in Danville.

And KRON4’s Pam Moore got a chance to visit.

She explains it is a different family fun experience, and it is all the gift from a Bay Area family which invests a lot of heart and money into giving back to the community.

