DANVILLE (KRON) — This season, your family can capture the spirit of the holidays and mix in a little art and history at the same time at the Blackhawk Museum in Danville.
And KRON4’s Pam Moore got a chance to visit.
She explains it is a different family fun experience, and it is all the gift from a Bay Area family which invests a lot of heart and money into giving back to the community.
Watch the above video to see Pam’s full report.
