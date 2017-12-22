VIDEO: Giving glitz, glamour and empowerment to girls in need

(KRON) — It’s the time of year for glitz and glam and holiday dress up.

But for many girls in low-income communities, a brand new holiday outfit just isn’t affordable.

That’s where a unique charity comes in.

The ‘Believe In Yourself Project’ provides hundreds of young girls with a bit of glamour and a greater message of empowerment this holiday season.

More for information or to make a donation, visit http://believeinyourself.org/

