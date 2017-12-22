MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — On the last school day of 2017, some elementary school students displaced by the North Bay wildfires got a big surprise.

Their school was given the green light to reopen after the Christmas holiday.

And on Friday, they were treated to a special welcome home party.

