VIDEO: Shooting, robbery inside Mission District pawn shop in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Four robbers shot someone inside a Mission District pawn shop in San Francisco on Friday night, police said.

It happened at around 5:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of Mission Street. Four suspects went in and tried to rob the shop, police said.

One of the suspects shot someone in the store. It is not clear if the person shot was a shopper or employee.

Police do not know if the robbers took anything.

There is no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are still investigating the incident.

