VIDEO: What to expect traveling out of SFO this holiday weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With Christmas right around the corner, Bay Area airports are becoming more hectic by the hour.

Today alone, 100,000 people are expected to come through local airports.

KRON4’s Will Tran is at San Francisco International Airport this morning to give travelers a glimpse of what to expect.

So far, there are no major flight delays, but lines are already getting out of hand.

KRON4 spoke to several passengers who did not expect lines to be so long, especially this early in the morning. Many are worried about missing their flights.

Travelers should get to the airport about two hours early to make sure you your plane doesn’t leave you behind.

By Jan. 1, over one million people are projected to go through SFO.

Friday-make sure to give yourself plenty of time to leave Bay Area airports. This is SFO at 515 am. Wow @kron4news pic.twitter.com/qSgSxyxxBd — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) December 22, 2017

Friday-look at the lonnnnnngg lines at San Francisco intl as thousands are taking off before Xmas. Wow @kron4news pic.twitter.com/VgcnwgngEg — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) December 22, 2017

