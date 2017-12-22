MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Why would an ex-Marine allegedly plan a terror attack on San Francisco’s Pier 39?

On Friday night, KRON4’s Gabe Slate went to find some answers. He talked with a terrorism expert on what may have led 26-year-old Everitt Aaron Jameson to allegedly turn on his country.

Michael Nacht, a Berkeley professor of public policy, is considered an expert on national security and terrorism.

He said it did not surprise him that Jameson joined the United States Armed Forces and then later pledged support for ISIS and became radicalized.

Nacht said with the success ISIS has had through social media recruiting disenfranchised Americans like Jameson, it’s going to keep happening. And law enforcement will have a hard time keeping up.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full interview.

