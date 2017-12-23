Power restored to 2,500 residents in Redwood City

Published:
REDWOOD CITY (KRON)– Nearly 2,500 residents were without power Saturday afternoon in Redwood City.
According to the Redwood City Police Department, the outage was in the area of Spring Street.
Pacific Gas and Electric crews restored power just before 9 p.m.

 

