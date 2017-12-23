3-month-old girl dies after medical emergency on BART train

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—A three-month-old girl who had a medical emergency on a BART train Saturday afternoon has passed away.

According to BART officials, around 12:52 p.m. the girl was on a train with her parents when she needed medical attention.

The train stopped at the Pleasant Hill station and she was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where she did.

BART police said they have no reason to think foul play was involved.