3-month-old girl dies after medical emergency on BART train

By Published:
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—A three-month-old girl who had a medical emergency on a BART train Saturday afternoon has passed away.
According to BART officials, around 12:52 p.m. the girl was on a train with her parents when she needed medical attention.
The train stopped at the Pleasant Hill station and she was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where she did.
BART police said they have no reason to think foul play was involved.

