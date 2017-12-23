Family says Washington DC teen killed over sneakers



WASHINGTON (KRON)–A Washington D.C. mother is searching for answers after her 17-year-old son was murdered.

James Smith was shot and killed Monday afternoon on a basketball court and his mother believes it was over a pair of sneakers.

His mother, Benita Smith, is devastated by the loss.

“My son was a vibrant young man, he was an honest little boy, he was a child that never asked for anything,” she said.

Smith believes James was killed over a $220 pair of Jordans that were an early Christmas gift. She says the shoes were missing after he was killed.

“For 17 years that was my baby boy, that was my baby boy. That was my heartthrob,” she said.

His death marked the city’s 110th homicide. Friends and family say they are praying for peace while they wait for justice.

