ONLY ON KRON4: East Bay teen finds forever home

BRENTWOOD (KRON)–Christmas is just two days away and thousands of foster kids in California are wondering when they’ll get the chance to spend the holidays with a forever family.
A Brentwood family shared with KRON4’s Spencer Blake, their foster care success story that ultimately led to a beautiful adoption.
DJ Terrell had been in seven foster homes and attended nine different schools. When he was in the fifth grade, Francine and her then-husband, took him into their home.
“He prayed for a family like this, and when I heard that I knew that he was the right child because I had been praying for a child that would fit into our family,” Francine said.
Terrell’s a junior in high school and just celebrated the one-year anniversary of his official adoption.
“I’m finally part of the family,” he said. “No matter what happens, I’m always gonna be with them, ya know?”
