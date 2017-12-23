Reward up to $10k for info leading to arrest in Antioch mail thefts

By Published:
FILE PHOTO of USPS mail truck

ANTIOCH (KRON) — Postal inspectors are offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in recent mail thefts in Antioch.

On Monday, a mail truck was broken into at 239 Texas St.

Postal workers sent letters notifying about 120 residents who were possibly affected by the theft.

Tuesday, a different mail truck was broken into on the 1600 block of S. Francisco.

In this case about 30 residents were notified they may have had their mail stolen.

Letters and parcels were stolen in both incidents, but officials don’t know exactly how much was taken.

No mail carriers were injured in the thefts.

There is no description of suspects available at this time.

Stealing mail is a federal offense that could land someone up to 5 years in federal prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

Inspectors are offering as much as $10,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction in the above cases. Anyone with info should call 877-876-2455.

Officials say the postal service has seen an increase in thefts statewide in the last two to three years.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s