San Francisco firefighters gift nearly 400 kids with new bikes

By Published:


SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–San Francisco firefighters donated brand new bikes to more than 400 kids on Saturday.

It’s all sponsored by San Francisco Fire Fighters Local 798.

The annual toy giveaway has become a Bay Area tradition, where kids write essays explaining why they want a bike for the holidays.

Not only did kids go home with a new bike, they also got to pick a handful of their favorite toys.

KRON 4’s Camila Bernal was there to capture the special moment.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s