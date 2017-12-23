San Francisco firefighters gift nearly 400 kids with new bikes

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–San Francisco firefighters donated brand new bikes to more than 400 kids on Saturday.
It’s all sponsored by San Francisco Fire Fighters Local 798.
The annual toy giveaway has become a Bay Area tradition, where kids write essays explaining why they want a bike for the holidays.
Not only did kids go home with a new bike, they also got to pick a handful of their favorite toys.
KRON 4’s Camila Bernal was there to capture the special moment.
