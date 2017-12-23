Texas man with genetic disorder denied Uber ride



TEXAS (KRON)–Uber fired a driver who allegedly violated the company’s anti-discrimination policy by canceling a ride because of the customer’s appearance.

Reggie Bibbs had spent the morning getting new custom fitted shoes to fit around a large tumor in his leg.

Bibbs was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis that causes the tumors.

He had requested an Uber to take him to a medical center for blood work.

The 52-year-old said, the driver arrived, looked at his appearance and then took off.

Reggie Bibbs suffers from a genetic condition that causes large tumors. He said the driver saw the tumors on his face, then drove off without picking him up.

“When he got to the end of the street, I got a message saying, unfortunately, your driver canceled,” He said. “There was no explanation.”

Bibbs said he felt embarrassed, shocked and dismayed.

Uber was not pleased to hear about the incident and took action.

The company said:

The situation described here is unacceptable and has no place on the Uber app or any place. We apologize to Mr. Bibbs for the experience reported to us and we have been in contact with the driver to re-emphasize Uber’s Community Guidelines which prohibits any form of discrimination on the app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES