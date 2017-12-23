VIDEO: Gunmen open fire inside Cupertino bowling alley, injuring 1

CUPERTINO (KRON) — One person is injured after gunfire erupted inside a Cupertino bowling alley Friday night, according to Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:30 p.m. sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting at Homestead Bowl & The X Bar.

Deputies say there was a rap concert taking place inside the venue when at least two people started shooting at each other.

One person was struck in the leg and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, deputies said.

The victim’s injuries are classified as non-life-threatening. Their identity was not released.

Deputies made one arrest and found two guns during their investigation.

“Deputies are processing the crime scene for evidence,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “We are requesting witnesses, local neighbors, and concert attendees to come forward with any information or video related to this incident,” the department said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at ‪(408) 808-4500‬. You can also contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services Anonymous Tip Line at ‪(408) 808-4431.

No further details are available at this time.

