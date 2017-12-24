16-year-old wounded in San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE (KRON)– A 16-year-old girl was shot early Sunday morning in San Jose.

According to the San Jose Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:48 a.m. in the 200 block of Bendorf Drive.

Responding officers arrived at the scene and located the teen suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

She was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects have been identified.

