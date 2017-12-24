16-year-old wounded in San Jose shooting

By Published:

SAN JOSE (KRON)– A 16-year-old girl was shot early Sunday morning in San Jose.

According to the San Jose Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:48 a.m. in the 200 block of Bendorf Drive.

Responding officers arrived at the scene and located the teen suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

She was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects have been identified.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s