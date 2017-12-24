Claire’s pulls some children’s makeup after asbestos concerns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Claire’s stores are pulling some children’s makeup off their shelves over asbestos claims by a Rhode Island mother and law firm.

WPRI asked Claire’s to respond to those claims and as a result, the retail chain said it will investigate and is taking action out of an abundance of caution.

Mackenzie is six years old and loves playing with makeup.

Her mom says this glitter makeup kit from a Claire’s store in Providence was one of her favorites.

“You assume that when you’re purchasing it, it is safe,” Kristiana Warner said.

Warner works at a law firm that specializes in asbestos litigation. She says she was already working with a lab on another case and decided to have her daughter’s makeup tested.

According to a report Warner showed WPRI from the Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, North Carolina, the glitter makeup kit came back positive for asbestos.

Asbestos is a known carcinogen, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

“I remember literally sinking to the ground just being like, ‘Oh my gosh!’” Warner said.

Attorney John Deaton says the next step was to test more makeup.

In total, 17 samples of makeup from Claire’s stores in nine different states, including eye shadows, blushes and compact powders. A letter from the Scientific Analytical Institute said, “all tested positive at alarming rates.”

“This clearly is not an isolated incident,” Deaton said.

WPRI contacted Claire’s about the claims. A spokesperson said customer safety is paramount:

We work closely with our vendors to ensure our products are tested and assessed in line with the relevant country regulations and guidelines.” “As a result of today’s inquiry from WPRI-TV, we have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale, and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues. Once we have more information and have the results of the investigation we will take the necessary action.

Claire’s said if you already have this makeup in your home and you’re uncomfortable about using it, you can return it to the store for a full refund.

