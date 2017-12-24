Hercules family decks out home in 10,000 LED Christmas lights



HERCULES (KRON)–One Hercules family transformed their home into a winter wonderland.

The Talayratne’s moved from Sri Lanka in the late 90s and shortly after their kids were born. The family has made a tradition out of decorating their home for the holidays.

It took the family a total of 50 hours to put up 10,000 LED lights in their front and backyard.

Traffic in the area tends to back up during this time of the year with people admiring their hard work.

The family aims to take things up a notch every year, so this holiday they incorporated music.

