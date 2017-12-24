Hercules family decks out home in 10,000 LED Christmas lights

HERCULES (KRON)–One Hercules family transformed their home into a winter wonderland.
The Talayratne’s moved from Sri Lanka in the late 90s and shortly after their kids were born. The family has made a tradition out of decorating their home for the holidays.
It took the family a total of 50 hours to put up 10,000 LED lights in their front and backyard.
It took 10k led lights, 50+ hrs of work and 3 adorable kids to transform this #Hercules home for the holidays! @kron4news #BayArea pic.twitter.com/WEK4qEpqOW
— Ella Sogomonian (@EllaSogomonian) December 25, 2017
Traffic in the area tends to back up during this time of the year with people admiring their hard work.
The family aims to take things up a notch every year, so this holiday they incorporated music.
